2234 W Fayette St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2234 W Fayette St

2234 West Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

2234 West Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome

Property Highlights
-Large Porch
-Spacious Rooms with lots of sunlight
-Large Kitchen
-Close to Bons Secours Hospital

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4696864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 W Fayette St have any available units?
2234 W Fayette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2234 W Fayette St currently offering any rent specials?
2234 W Fayette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 W Fayette St pet-friendly?
No, 2234 W Fayette St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2234 W Fayette St offer parking?
No, 2234 W Fayette St does not offer parking.
Does 2234 W Fayette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 W Fayette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 W Fayette St have a pool?
No, 2234 W Fayette St does not have a pool.
Does 2234 W Fayette St have accessible units?
No, 2234 W Fayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 W Fayette St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2234 W Fayette St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2234 W Fayette St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2234 W Fayette St does not have units with air conditioning.
