Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2234 W Fayette St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2234 W Fayette St
2234 West Fayette Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2234 West Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington
Amenities
patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome
Property Highlights
-Large Porch
-Spacious Rooms with lots of sunlight
-Large Kitchen
-Close to Bons Secours Hospital
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4696864)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2234 W Fayette St have any available units?
2234 W Fayette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2234 W Fayette St currently offering any rent specials?
2234 W Fayette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 W Fayette St pet-friendly?
No, 2234 W Fayette St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2234 W Fayette St offer parking?
No, 2234 W Fayette St does not offer parking.
Does 2234 W Fayette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 W Fayette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 W Fayette St have a pool?
No, 2234 W Fayette St does not have a pool.
Does 2234 W Fayette St have accessible units?
No, 2234 W Fayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 W Fayette St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2234 W Fayette St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2234 W Fayette St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2234 W Fayette St does not have units with air conditioning.
