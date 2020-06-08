2232 Fleet St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must-see 3 bedroom townhome with rooftop deck in Canton! Lovely updated interior offers hardwood flooring throughout, separate dining area, and coveted details such as exposed brick and a cozy fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet storage! Upper level includes 2 large bedrooms and shared full bath while a light-filled master suite with private fireplace encompasses the 3rd floor. Enjoy entertaining and sweeping city views from the private rooftop deck! Full size washer/dryer included on bedroom level for added convenience.



1 block from Patterson Park

Easy access to transit stops

5 minutes to Odonnell St restaurants and The Shops at Canton Crossing

10 minutes to Johns Hopkins Hospital



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



