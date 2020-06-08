All apartments in Baltimore
2232 Fleet St

2232 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Location

2232 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Must-see 3 bedroom townhome with rooftop deck in Canton! Lovely updated interior offers hardwood flooring throughout, separate dining area, and coveted details such as exposed brick and a cozy fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet storage! Upper level includes 2 large bedrooms and shared full bath while a light-filled master suite with private fireplace encompasses the 3rd floor. Enjoy entertaining and sweeping city views from the private rooftop deck! Full size washer/dryer included on bedroom level for added convenience.

1 block from Patterson Park
Easy access to transit stops
5 minutes to Odonnell St restaurants and The Shops at Canton Crossing
10 minutes to Johns Hopkins Hospital

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

