Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2231 JEFFERSON STREET
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2231 JEFFERSON STREET
2231 Jefferson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2231 Jefferson Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Carpet and Tile, Close to shopping and Johns Hopkins! A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2231 JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
2231 JEFFERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2231 JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2231 JEFFERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2231 JEFFERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2231 JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2231 JEFFERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2231 JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 JEFFERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2231 JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2231 JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2231 JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2231 JEFFERSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2231 JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
