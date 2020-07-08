Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
223 LUZERN AVE
Last updated May 6 2019 at 12:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
223 LUZERN AVE
223 N Luzerne Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
223 N Luzerne Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 223 LUZERN AVE have any available units?
223 LUZERN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 223 LUZERN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
223 LUZERN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 LUZERN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 223 LUZERN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 223 LUZERN AVE offer parking?
No, 223 LUZERN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 223 LUZERN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 LUZERN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 LUZERN AVE have a pool?
No, 223 LUZERN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 223 LUZERN AVE have accessible units?
No, 223 LUZERN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 223 LUZERN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 LUZERN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 LUZERN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 LUZERN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
