Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2228 Christian St

2228 Christian Street · No Longer Available
Location

2228 Christian Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Bentalou - Smallwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nice two story, 2 BR townhouse, with small yard in rear!
$775.00 per Month - rent Includes water!!

- Two Bedrooms with Den!
- One Bathroom
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Heat, Forced Air
- Water Included in Rent!
- Full-Sized, Storage Basement!
- Small, Rear Yard
- Washer/Dryer hook up on 1st floor

Must meet the following, standard rental qualifications:
- 1st month rent.
- Security Deposit
- No previous evictions on record.
- Must earn 3 times the gross rent.
- Must be able to place BGE bill in tenant name.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Christian St have any available units?
2228 Christian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2228 Christian St currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Christian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Christian St pet-friendly?
No, 2228 Christian St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2228 Christian St offer parking?
No, 2228 Christian St does not offer parking.
Does 2228 Christian St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Christian St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Christian St have a pool?
No, 2228 Christian St does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Christian St have accessible units?
No, 2228 Christian St does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Christian St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 Christian St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2228 Christian St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2228 Christian St does not have units with air conditioning.

