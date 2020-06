Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Beautiful well kept brownstone in Reservoir Hill! This 2 bedroom, 1 Bath first floor unit is available now! Spacious kitchen/living combo, with a private deck. Central Air/Heating, recessed lighting and lots of natural light coming from every window. Unit has its own washer and dryer and located in one of the most beautiful streets of Reservoir Hill! Prime location and minutes from downtown and I-83 North and South. Schedule a showing today!