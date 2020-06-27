2226 E Lombard St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Available 11/14/19 Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Rooftop Deck in Butchers Hill



Property Highlights

-Crown Molding

-Fireplaces

-Formal Dining Room

-Hardwood Flooring

-Large Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets

-Deck off of Kitchen with Fenced in Yard

-Rooftop Deck overlooking the City

-Walking Distance to Patterson Park

-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5126429)