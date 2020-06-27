All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

2226 E Lombard St

2226 East Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2226 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Available 11/14/19 Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Rooftop Deck in Butchers Hill

Property Highlights
-Crown Molding
-Fireplaces
-Formal Dining Room
-Hardwood Flooring
-Large Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets
-Deck off of Kitchen with Fenced in Yard
-Rooftop Deck overlooking the City
-Walking Distance to Patterson Park
-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5126429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 E Lombard St have any available units?
2226 E Lombard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 E Lombard St have?
Some of 2226 E Lombard St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 E Lombard St currently offering any rent specials?
2226 E Lombard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 E Lombard St pet-friendly?
No, 2226 E Lombard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2226 E Lombard St offer parking?
No, 2226 E Lombard St does not offer parking.
Does 2226 E Lombard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 E Lombard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 E Lombard St have a pool?
No, 2226 E Lombard St does not have a pool.
Does 2226 E Lombard St have accessible units?
No, 2226 E Lombard St does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 E Lombard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 E Lombard St does not have units with dishwashers.
