2224 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f227a12049 ---- These brand new units have never been lived in - Be the first! This unit has it all... Central AC and Heating, brand new in-unit washer and dryer, new microwave, new refrigerator, new oven, new dishwasher, new wood flooring, recessed lighting, tons of natural light and windows, brand new bathrooms and tile showers! Quick and easy access to Route 40 and i83, surrounded by nearby attractions such as The Maryland Zoo, Druid Hill Park, Druid Lake, and Druid Hill Golf Course. Also just a 5 minute drive from Johns Hopkins University campus and Remington, where the famous Charm City Cakes is located along with dozens of other fantastic restaurants. Do yourself a favor and schedule a showing today! Annual leasing preferred! Central A/C Central Heating Controlled Access Granite Countertops Range / Oven Washer & Dryer (In Unit)