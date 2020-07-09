All apartments in Baltimore
2224 Madison Avenue
2224 Madison Avenue

2224 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2224 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Druid Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f227a12049 ---- These brand new units have never been lived in - Be the first! This unit has it all... Central AC and Heating, brand new in-unit washer and dryer, new microwave, new refrigerator, new oven, new dishwasher, new wood flooring, recessed lighting, tons of natural light and windows, brand new bathrooms and tile showers! Quick and easy access to Route 40 and i83, surrounded by nearby attractions such as The Maryland Zoo, Druid Hill Park, Druid Lake, and Druid Hill Golf Course. Also just a 5 minute drive from Johns Hopkins University campus and Remington, where the famous Charm City Cakes is located along with dozens of other fantastic restaurants. Do yourself a favor and schedule a showing today! Annual leasing preferred! Central A/C Central Heating Controlled Access Granite Countertops Range / Oven Washer & Dryer (In Unit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Madison Avenue have any available units?
2224 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 2224 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2224 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 2224 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2224 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 2224 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2224 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.

