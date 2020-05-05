All apartments in Baltimore
222 STRICKER STREET
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:37 PM

222 STRICKER STREET

222 South Stricker Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 South Stricker Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated large spacious home in sought after Union Square area. Close to downtown, public transportation, night life, schools, restaurants. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Come see will not last long, call this home for an affordable price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

