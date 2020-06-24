Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3
2217 Elsinore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2217 Elsinore Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mount Holly
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 1 bedroom/1bathroom apartment near Mondawmin
Property Highlights
- Newly renovated
- Spacious room
- Quiet street
- Close to shopping
- Close to laundromat
- Vouchers welcome
- Credit and background check
- $30 application fee
Available today!
(RLNE5274109)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 Elsinore Ave Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
