All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2213 N. Charles Street 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2213 N. Charles Street 3
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

2213 N. Charles Street 3

2213 North Charles Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2213 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful apartment in Charles Village - Property Id: 266625

Newly painted and carpeted 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment at 2213 N Charles Street. A 3rd floor apartment with kitchen appliances and skylight in kitchen, secured entry and more. Blocks away from John Hopkins University. Close to the I-83 Expressway, minutes from Downtown and close to local stores and eateries. Near City & Express Bus lines.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266625
Property Id 266625

(RLNE5724121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 N. Charles Street 3 have any available units?
2213 N. Charles Street 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 N. Charles Street 3 have?
Some of 2213 N. Charles Street 3's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 N. Charles Street 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2213 N. Charles Street 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 N. Charles Street 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 N. Charles Street 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2213 N. Charles Street 3 offer parking?
No, 2213 N. Charles Street 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2213 N. Charles Street 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 N. Charles Street 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 N. Charles Street 3 have a pool?
No, 2213 N. Charles Street 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2213 N. Charles Street 3 have accessible units?
No, 2213 N. Charles Street 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 N. Charles Street 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 N. Charles Street 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland