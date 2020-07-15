All apartments in Baltimore
2213 Baker Street - 1
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:37 PM

2213 Baker Street - 1

2213 Baker Street · (443) 682-8605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2213 Baker Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Coppin Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in special!!!
-$0.00 Application Fee
-Move-in on or before August 1st and pay ONLY Security Deposit to move-in.
Come take a look at this lovely 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of this home. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more. Pets Allowed.
Renter pays
First months rent $1150.00
Security Deposit $1150.00
All Utilities Are Separate
Contact us for Private Showing
http://www.abcmanagementbaltimorellc.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Baker Street - 1 have any available units?
2213 Baker Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2213 Baker Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Baker Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Baker Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 Baker Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2213 Baker Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2213 Baker Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2213 Baker Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Baker Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Baker Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2213 Baker Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Baker Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2213 Baker Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Baker Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Baker Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 Baker Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 Baker Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
