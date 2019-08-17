Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Home
Baltimore, MD
2210 W LANVALE STREET
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:14 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2210 W LANVALE STREET
2210 West Lanvale Street
No Longer Available
Location
2210 West Lanvale Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Midtown Edmondson
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated rowhouse for rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2210 W LANVALE STREET have any available units?
2210 W LANVALE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2210 W LANVALE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2210 W LANVALE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 W LANVALE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2210 W LANVALE STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2210 W LANVALE STREET offer parking?
No, 2210 W LANVALE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2210 W LANVALE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 W LANVALE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 W LANVALE STREET have a pool?
No, 2210 W LANVALE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2210 W LANVALE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2210 W LANVALE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 W LANVALE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 W LANVALE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 W LANVALE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 W LANVALE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
