Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2210 BOYER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2210 BOYER STREET
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2210 BOYER STREET
2210 Boyer Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2210 Boyer Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2210 BOYER STREET have any available units?
2210 BOYER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2210 BOYER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2210 BOYER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 BOYER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2210 BOYER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2210 BOYER STREET offer parking?
No, 2210 BOYER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2210 BOYER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 BOYER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 BOYER STREET have a pool?
No, 2210 BOYER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2210 BOYER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2210 BOYER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 BOYER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 BOYER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 BOYER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 BOYER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland