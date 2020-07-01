Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
221 S Regester St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

221 S Regester St
221 South Regester Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
221 South Regester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Custom Renovated 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Townhome with Rooftop Deck in Fells Point
Property Highlights
-Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops
-Beautiful Hardwood Flooring
-Exposed Brick
-Each Bedroom has Ensuite Bathroom
-Wrap Around Rooftop Deck with Amazing Views
-Walking Distances to Bars & Restaurants
(RLNE5222669)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 S Regester St have any available units?
221 S Regester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 221 S Regester St have?
Some of 221 S Regester St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 221 S Regester St currently offering any rent specials?
221 S Regester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 S Regester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 S Regester St is pet friendly.
Does 221 S Regester St offer parking?
No, 221 S Regester St does not offer parking.
Does 221 S Regester St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 S Regester St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 S Regester St have a pool?
No, 221 S Regester St does not have a pool.
Does 221 S Regester St have accessible units?
No, 221 S Regester St does not have accessible units.
Does 221 S Regester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 S Regester St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
