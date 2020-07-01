All apartments in Baltimore
221 S Regester St
221 S Regester St

221 South Regester Street · No Longer Available
Location

221 South Regester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Custom Renovated 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Townhome with Rooftop Deck in Fells Point

Property Highlights
-Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops
-Beautiful Hardwood Flooring
-Exposed Brick
-Each Bedroom has Ensuite Bathroom
-Wrap Around Rooftop Deck with Amazing Views
-Walking Distances to Bars & Restaurants

(RLNE5222669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 S Regester St have any available units?
221 S Regester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 S Regester St have?
Some of 221 S Regester St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 S Regester St currently offering any rent specials?
221 S Regester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 S Regester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 S Regester St is pet friendly.
Does 221 S Regester St offer parking?
No, 221 S Regester St does not offer parking.
Does 221 S Regester St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 S Regester St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 S Regester St have a pool?
No, 221 S Regester St does not have a pool.
Does 221 S Regester St have accessible units?
No, 221 S Regester St does not have accessible units.
Does 221 S Regester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 S Regester St does not have units with dishwashers.

