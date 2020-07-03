Rent Calculator
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
221 Furrow St.
221 Furrow Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
221 Furrow Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Bentalou - Smallwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 bedrooms, 1 bath room, living room, dining room, nice size kitchen, backyard, basement, washer and dryer hookup, monthly water expenses are included in monthly rental payemnt
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 Furrow St. have any available units?
221 Furrow St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 221 Furrow St. have?
Some of 221 Furrow St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 221 Furrow St. currently offering any rent specials?
221 Furrow St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Furrow St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Furrow St. is pet friendly.
Does 221 Furrow St. offer parking?
No, 221 Furrow St. does not offer parking.
Does 221 Furrow St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Furrow St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Furrow St. have a pool?
No, 221 Furrow St. does not have a pool.
Does 221 Furrow St. have accessible units?
No, 221 Furrow St. does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Furrow St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Furrow St. does not have units with dishwashers.
