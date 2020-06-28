All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

2208 W Lanvale

2208 West Lanvale Street · No Longer Available
Location

2208 West Lanvale Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Midtown Edmondson

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2208 W Lanvale - Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home located on 2208 W Lanvale St. Close proximity to Harlem Park Elementary School.

CALL FOR SHOWING

TORI 443-725-6204

TENISHA 443-540-1201

(RLNE5125916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 W Lanvale have any available units?
2208 W Lanvale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2208 W Lanvale currently offering any rent specials?
2208 W Lanvale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 W Lanvale pet-friendly?
No, 2208 W Lanvale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2208 W Lanvale offer parking?
No, 2208 W Lanvale does not offer parking.
Does 2208 W Lanvale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 W Lanvale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 W Lanvale have a pool?
No, 2208 W Lanvale does not have a pool.
Does 2208 W Lanvale have accessible units?
No, 2208 W Lanvale does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 W Lanvale have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 W Lanvale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 W Lanvale have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 W Lanvale does not have units with air conditioning.
