Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2208 W Lanvale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2208 W Lanvale
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2208 W Lanvale
2208 West Lanvale Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2208 West Lanvale Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Midtown Edmondson
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2208 W Lanvale - Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home located on 2208 W Lanvale St. Close proximity to Harlem Park Elementary School.
CALL FOR SHOWING
TORI 443-725-6204
TENISHA 443-540-1201
(RLNE5125916)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2208 W Lanvale have any available units?
2208 W Lanvale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2208 W Lanvale currently offering any rent specials?
2208 W Lanvale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 W Lanvale pet-friendly?
No, 2208 W Lanvale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2208 W Lanvale offer parking?
No, 2208 W Lanvale does not offer parking.
Does 2208 W Lanvale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 W Lanvale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 W Lanvale have a pool?
No, 2208 W Lanvale does not have a pool.
Does 2208 W Lanvale have accessible units?
No, 2208 W Lanvale does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 W Lanvale have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 W Lanvale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 W Lanvale have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 W Lanvale does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland