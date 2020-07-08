Rent Calculator
2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
2208 East Fairmount Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2208 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have?
Some of 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
