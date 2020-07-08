All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

2208 East Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2208 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have?
Some of 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland