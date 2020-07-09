Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2204 W. Lexington St
2204 W. Lexington St
2204 West Lexington Street
Location
2204 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
three bedroom, 1 bath, front porch, pantry room, living room , dining room, large kitchen, unfinished basement,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2204 W. Lexington St have any available units?
2204 W. Lexington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2204 W. Lexington St currently offering any rent specials?
2204 W. Lexington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 W. Lexington St pet-friendly?
No, 2204 W. Lexington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2204 W. Lexington St offer parking?
No, 2204 W. Lexington St does not offer parking.
Does 2204 W. Lexington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 W. Lexington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 W. Lexington St have a pool?
No, 2204 W. Lexington St does not have a pool.
Does 2204 W. Lexington St have accessible units?
No, 2204 W. Lexington St does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 W. Lexington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 W. Lexington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 W. Lexington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 W. Lexington St does not have units with air conditioning.
