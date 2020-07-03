2203 Saint Paul Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious 2nd floor 2 bedroom/ 1 bath plus den with washer/dryer, and central AC. Conveniently located in Old Goucher Neighborhood, this unit is in close proximity to Johns Hopkins University, MICA, UB and Penn Station. There are many great places to eat, shop, and socialize in this up and coming neighborhood. A great apartment for students and professionals to share. Call/Text/Email to schedule a viewing. This unit won't be available long!

Beautiful well maintained 3 story building located in heart of Old Goucher neighborhood.