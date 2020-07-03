All apartments in Baltimore
2203 Saint Paul Street - 2
2203 Saint Paul Street - 2

2203 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 2nd floor 2 bedroom/ 1 bath plus den with washer/dryer, and central AC. Conveniently located in Old Goucher Neighborhood, this unit is in close proximity to Johns Hopkins University, MICA, UB and Penn Station. There are many great places to eat, shop, and socialize in this up and coming neighborhood. A great apartment for students and professionals to share. Call/Text/Email to schedule a viewing. This unit won't be available long!
Beautiful well maintained 3 story building located in heart of Old Goucher neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

