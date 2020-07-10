Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2202 Maryland Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:19 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2202 Maryland Ave
2202 Maryland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2202 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles North
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2202 Maryland Ave have any available units?
2202 Maryland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2202 Maryland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Maryland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Maryland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Maryland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Maryland Ave offer parking?
No, 2202 Maryland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2202 Maryland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Maryland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Maryland Ave have a pool?
No, 2202 Maryland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Maryland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2202 Maryland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Maryland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Maryland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Maryland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 Maryland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
