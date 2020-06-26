2202 BRYANT AVE

Nice renovated 2 bed 1 full bath Apt Near Durid Hill park area near shopping and Trans and Mall .it comes with kitchen App and Hooked up Washer and Dryer .There is unfinished basement and fenced back yard too.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
