Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2201 Southern Ave.
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2201 Southern Ave.
2201 Southern Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2201 Southern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Morgan Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4766487)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2201 Southern Ave. have any available units?
2201 Southern Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2201 Southern Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Southern Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Southern Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Southern Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2201 Southern Ave. offer parking?
No, 2201 Southern Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Southern Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Southern Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Southern Ave. have a pool?
No, 2201 Southern Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Southern Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2201 Southern Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Southern Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Southern Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Southern Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Southern Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
