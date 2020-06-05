All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

2201 Southern Ave.

2201 Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Southern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Morgan Park

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Southern Ave. have any available units?
2201 Southern Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2201 Southern Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Southern Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Southern Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Southern Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2201 Southern Ave. offer parking?
No, 2201 Southern Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Southern Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Southern Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Southern Ave. have a pool?
No, 2201 Southern Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Southern Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2201 Southern Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Southern Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Southern Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Southern Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Southern Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
