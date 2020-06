Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Remington rental just steps to Clavel and WC Harlan available now!! Walk to Station North, Charles Village, Penn Station, the bus line, shopping, restaurants, and more! Two big bedrooms (perfect for roommates), a huge bath, 2nd floor laundry, ornamental fireplace, large kitchen, separate dining room, covered rear porch which creates the perfect outdoor space for entertaining! What a value! Sect 8 considered. No pets. No Smoking. Permit parking. Lead free! Video tour available.