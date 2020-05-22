All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:23 AM

220 S EAST AVENUE S

220 South East Avenue · (410) 871-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1966 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 2 bdrm/2.5 bath home just blocks from Patterson Park. Each bedroom has woodfloors and its own full bathroom. You won't be able to go back to a regular shower afteryou experience the wall mounted shower heads in the front bedroom's bathroom. Rearbedroom has a large balcony, perfect for enjoying all of the sights and sounds of the city.There is a 1/2 bath on the 1st floor. Exposed brick in the living rm/dining rm combo.Modern kitchen, with lots of storage space. Partially finished basement. Washer/dryerincluded. You mas ask yourself, "Sure, the house is amazing, but where am I going to findparking?". Well, ask no more because there is parking right at the back of your new home!Now, you no longer have to worry about sacrificing parking to experience the best thatBaltimore has to offer. Apply today and and get settled in your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 S EAST AVENUE S have any available units?
220 S EAST AVENUE S has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 S EAST AVENUE S have?
Some of 220 S EAST AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 S EAST AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
220 S EAST AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 S EAST AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 220 S EAST AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 220 S EAST AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 220 S EAST AVENUE S does offer parking.
Does 220 S EAST AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 S EAST AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 S EAST AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 220 S EAST AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 220 S EAST AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 220 S EAST AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 220 S EAST AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 S EAST AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
