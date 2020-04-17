220 Laurens Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access media room

RENT REDUCED!! You will love this modernized and spacious 3-story (plus finished basement), 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in historic Bolton Hill. Full living room, dining room, and kitchen. You'll have the conveniences of off-street parking inside a full gated yard that opens to the small semi-private park.



Live here in close proximity to all transportation: Amtrak Penn Station, subway, light rail, bus, Interstate 83, BWI airport. Other nearby neighborhood landmarks and attractions include the Lyric Theatre, Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and much more. You can enjoy a walk to these locations amid many restaurants and other neighborhood attractions.



Rent for $2299/month plus utilities (tenant pays directly). Washer/dryer, home security & cable/internet ready. Replacement stainless steel appliance coming! Available immediately. Application and security deposit required.



Call Greg for more details and open house schedule. 443-742-5005. Updated photos will be posted.