All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 220 Laurens Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
220 Laurens Street
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

220 Laurens Street

220 Laurens Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

220 Laurens Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
RENT REDUCED!! You will love this modernized and spacious 3-story (plus finished basement), 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in historic Bolton Hill. Full living room, dining room, and kitchen. You'll have the conveniences of off-street parking inside a full gated yard that opens to the small semi-private park.

Live here in close proximity to all transportation: Amtrak Penn Station, subway, light rail, bus, Interstate 83, BWI airport. Other nearby neighborhood landmarks and attractions include the Lyric Theatre, Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and much more. You can enjoy a walk to these locations amid many restaurants and other neighborhood attractions.

Rent for $2299/month plus utilities (tenant pays directly). Washer/dryer, home security & cable/internet ready. Replacement stainless steel appliance coming! Available immediately. Application and security deposit required.

Call Greg for more details and open house schedule. 443-742-5005. Updated photos will be posted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Laurens Street have any available units?
220 Laurens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Laurens Street have?
Some of 220 Laurens Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Laurens Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 Laurens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Laurens Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 Laurens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 220 Laurens Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 Laurens Street offers parking.
Does 220 Laurens Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Laurens Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Laurens Street have a pool?
No, 220 Laurens Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 Laurens Street have accessible units?
No, 220 Laurens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Laurens Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Laurens Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland