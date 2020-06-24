219 South Fremont Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spacious, modern 3 - bedroom, 3.5 - bath home full of natural light. Conveniently located on a tree lined street in historic Ridgely's Delight. Very short walk to UMMC, Camden Yards, and the Inner Harbor. Two minute drive to 95 and 295. This home features a 2 car garage, balcony with grill, central heat and AC, smart thermostat, alarm system, custom blinds and more. Kitchen includes granite counter tops and high end appliances. Don't miss your chance to live in one of Baltimore's most delightful historic neighborhoods.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/219-s-fremont-ave-baltimore-md-21230-usa/ebf92d12-75a4-4bb3-8916-454c4e6d93f2



(RLNE4865565)