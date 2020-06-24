All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

219 South Fremont Avenue

219 South Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

219 South Fremont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Ridgely's Delight

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious, modern 3 - bedroom, 3.5 - bath home full of natural light. Conveniently located on a tree lined street in historic Ridgely's Delight. Very short walk to UMMC, Camden Yards, and the Inner Harbor. Two minute drive to 95 and 295. This home features a 2 car garage, balcony with grill, central heat and AC, smart thermostat, alarm system, custom blinds and more. Kitchen includes granite counter tops and high end appliances. Don't miss your chance to live in one of Baltimore's most delightful historic neighborhoods.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/219-s-fremont-ave-baltimore-md-21230-usa/ebf92d12-75a4-4bb3-8916-454c4e6d93f2

(RLNE4865565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 South Fremont Avenue have any available units?
219 South Fremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 South Fremont Avenue have?
Some of 219 South Fremont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 South Fremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
219 South Fremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 South Fremont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 South Fremont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 219 South Fremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 219 South Fremont Avenue offers parking.
Does 219 South Fremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 South Fremont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 South Fremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 219 South Fremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 219 South Fremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 219 South Fremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 219 South Fremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 South Fremont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
