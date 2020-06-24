Rent Calculator
217 N MONTFORD AVENUE
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:05 PM
217 N MONTFORD AVENUE
217 North Montford Avenue
Location
217 North Montford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Place
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Total remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house, new appliances, new heating and air conditioning system, new water heater, new carpet, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE have any available units?
217 N MONTFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
217 N MONTFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 N MONTFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
