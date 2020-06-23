217 CASTLE STREET S

217 North Castle Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 Middle East
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
hot tub
Just Reduced !!! 3 STORY HOME WITH GOURMET KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES HARDWOOD FLOORS AND LARGE PRIVATE MASTER SUITE ON 3RD FLOOR. MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND JET TUB. DUAL ZONE HEAT NEW WINDOWS AND DOORS NICE PAVER PATIO COURTYARD. PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES! ON STREET PARKING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
