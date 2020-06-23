All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
217 CASTLE STREET S
217 CASTLE STREET S

217 North Castle Street · No Longer Available
Location

217 North Castle Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
hot tub
Just Reduced !!! 3 STORY HOME WITH GOURMET KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES HARDWOOD FLOORS AND LARGE PRIVATE MASTER SUITE ON 3RD FLOOR. MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND JET TUB. DUAL ZONE HEAT NEW WINDOWS AND DOORS NICE PAVER PATIO COURTYARD. PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES! ON STREET PARKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 CASTLE STREET S have any available units?
217 CASTLE STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 CASTLE STREET S have?
Some of 217 CASTLE STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 CASTLE STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
217 CASTLE STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 CASTLE STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 217 CASTLE STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 217 CASTLE STREET S offer parking?
No, 217 CASTLE STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 217 CASTLE STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 CASTLE STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 CASTLE STREET S have a pool?
No, 217 CASTLE STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 217 CASTLE STREET S have accessible units?
No, 217 CASTLE STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 217 CASTLE STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 CASTLE STREET S has units with dishwashers.
