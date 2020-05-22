217 CASTLE STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard hot tub

Just Reduced !!! 3 STORY HOME WITH GOURMET KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES HARDWOOD FLOORS AND LARGE PRIVATE MASTER SUITE ON 3RD FLOOR. MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND JET TUB. DUAL ZONE HEAT NEW WINDOWS AND DOORS NICE PAVER PATIO COURTYARD. PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES! ON STREET PARKING.