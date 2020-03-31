All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 216 W MONUMENT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
216 W MONUMENT STREET
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

216 W MONUMENT STREET

216 West Monument Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mount Vernon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

216 West Monument Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mount Vernon

Amenities

hardwood floors
clubhouse
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
This unique home is nestled in the heart of Mt. Vernon & offers 4 levels of comfortable living. Gated entrance leads to a courtyard that is great for entertaining. Beautiful wide-plank hardwood floors. 2 working fireplaces are situated in upstairs master suite and the basement club room/bedroom. 2 master suites w/ beautiful baths. High end kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 W MONUMENT STREET have any available units?
216 W MONUMENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 W MONUMENT STREET have?
Some of 216 W MONUMENT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, clubhouse, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 W MONUMENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
216 W MONUMENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 W MONUMENT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 216 W MONUMENT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 216 W MONUMENT STREET offer parking?
No, 216 W MONUMENT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 216 W MONUMENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 W MONUMENT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 W MONUMENT STREET have a pool?
No, 216 W MONUMENT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 216 W MONUMENT STREET have accessible units?
No, 216 W MONUMENT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 216 W MONUMENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 W MONUMENT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland