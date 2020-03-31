216 W MONUMENT STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors clubhouse fireplace courtyard

This unique home is nestled in the heart of Mt. Vernon & offers 4 levels of comfortable living. Gated entrance leads to a courtyard that is great for entertaining. Beautiful wide-plank hardwood floors. 2 working fireplaces are situated in upstairs master suite and the basement club room/bedroom. 2 master suites w/ beautiful baths. High end kitchen.