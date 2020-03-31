216 West Monument Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 Mount Vernon
Amenities
hardwood floors
clubhouse
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
This unique home is nestled in the heart of Mt. Vernon & offers 4 levels of comfortable living. Gated entrance leads to a courtyard that is great for entertaining. Beautiful wide-plank hardwood floors. 2 working fireplaces are situated in upstairs master suite and the basement club room/bedroom. 2 master suites w/ beautiful baths. High end kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 216 W MONUMENT STREET have any available units?
216 W MONUMENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 W MONUMENT STREET have?
Some of 216 W MONUMENT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, clubhouse, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 W MONUMENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
216 W MONUMENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.