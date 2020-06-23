All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 216 PRESSTMAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
216 PRESSTMAN STREET
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:16 AM

216 PRESSTMAN STREET

216 Presstman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

216 Presstman Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A sweet 4 bedroom rental in a very quiet community. There is a partially furnished option. A beautiful finished basement with 2 bedrooms and a full bath as well as a utility/laundry room. 2 large bedrooms upstairs. Tons of great space in this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 PRESSTMAN STREET have any available units?
216 PRESSTMAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 PRESSTMAN STREET have?
Some of 216 PRESSTMAN STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 PRESSTMAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
216 PRESSTMAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 PRESSTMAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 216 PRESSTMAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 216 PRESSTMAN STREET offer parking?
No, 216 PRESSTMAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 216 PRESSTMAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 PRESSTMAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 PRESSTMAN STREET have a pool?
No, 216 PRESSTMAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 216 PRESSTMAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 216 PRESSTMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 216 PRESSTMAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 PRESSTMAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland