Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

OLD WORLD CHARM WITH MODERN CONVENIENCES IN THIS HUGE 5 BEDROOM END OF GROUP COLONIAL!! HOME FEATURES FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 2 OVER SIZED FINISHED ROOMS, NEW APPLIANCES, GRANITE LOOK COUNTERTOPS, NEW WINDOWS, CARPET, FURNACE AND FRESH PAINT! PARKING IN REAR!! MUST USE LONG AND FOSTER APPLICATION AND LEASE!! $45.00 APPLICATION FEE PER EACH ADULT 18 AND OLDER! CERTIFIED FUNDS TOO!!