Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2129 Hollins St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2129 Hollins St
2129 Hollins Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2129 Hollins Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Booth-Boyd
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4664960)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2129 Hollins St have any available units?
2129 Hollins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2129 Hollins St have?
Some of 2129 Hollins St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2129 Hollins St currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Hollins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Hollins St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 Hollins St is pet friendly.
Does 2129 Hollins St offer parking?
Yes, 2129 Hollins St offers parking.
Does 2129 Hollins St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 Hollins St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Hollins St have a pool?
No, 2129 Hollins St does not have a pool.
Does 2129 Hollins St have accessible units?
No, 2129 Hollins St does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Hollins St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2129 Hollins St does not have units with dishwashers.
