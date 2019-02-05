Rent Calculator
1 of 1
2123 Wilkens Avenue
2123 Wilkens Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2123 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Bentalou - Smallwood
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well maintained 3BR, 1 BA with new carpet, updated kitchen, fresh paint, full basement and fenced yard. Minutes to downtown and all major thoroughfares.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2123 Wilkens Avenue have any available units?
2123 Wilkens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2123 Wilkens Avenue have?
Some of 2123 Wilkens Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2123 Wilkens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Wilkens Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Wilkens Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2123 Wilkens Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2123 Wilkens Avenue offer parking?
No, 2123 Wilkens Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2123 Wilkens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Wilkens Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Wilkens Avenue have a pool?
No, 2123 Wilkens Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Wilkens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2123 Wilkens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Wilkens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 Wilkens Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
