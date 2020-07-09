Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2123 E Chase Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2123 E Chase Street
2123 East Chase Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2123 East Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Middle East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4059235)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2123 E Chase Street have any available units?
2123 E Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2123 E Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
2123 E Chase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 E Chase Street pet-friendly?
No, 2123 E Chase Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2123 E Chase Street offer parking?
No, 2123 E Chase Street does not offer parking.
Does 2123 E Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 E Chase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 E Chase Street have a pool?
No, 2123 E Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 2123 E Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 2123 E Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 E Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 E Chase Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2123 E Chase Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2123 E Chase Street does not have units with air conditioning.
