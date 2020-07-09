All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2123 E Chase Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2123 E Chase Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2123 E Chase Street

2123 East Chase Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2123 East Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Middle East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4059235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 E Chase Street have any available units?
2123 E Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2123 E Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
2123 E Chase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 E Chase Street pet-friendly?
No, 2123 E Chase Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2123 E Chase Street offer parking?
No, 2123 E Chase Street does not offer parking.
Does 2123 E Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 E Chase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 E Chase Street have a pool?
No, 2123 E Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 2123 E Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 2123 E Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 E Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 E Chase Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2123 E Chase Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2123 E Chase Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland