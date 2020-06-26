All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

212 West 27th Street

212 W 27th St · No Longer Available
Location

212 W 27th St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Remington

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3730120f7 ----
BRAND NEW house! AMAZING location! Stainless steel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 West 27th Street have any available units?
212 West 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 212 West 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 West 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 West 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 West 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 212 West 27th Street offer parking?
No, 212 West 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 212 West 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 West 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 West 27th Street have a pool?
No, 212 West 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 West 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 212 West 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 West 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 West 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 West 27th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 West 27th Street has units with air conditioning.
