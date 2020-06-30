212 W READ STREET

Amenities

JUST REDUCED!!! Come see this cute rental located in Historic Mount Vernon. This home boasts 2 beds and 1 full bath, kitchen, full bath, living room, dining room, and washer dryer in the unit. Convenient to UofM Midtown, the Meyerhoff, the Lyric, UofBaltimore and Bus and Light Rail Public Transportation. Tenant will be responsible for electricity and cable/internet. Come see me today!! To apply please go to 1choicepropertymanagement.com (1st Choice Property Management) and fill out an application through their tenant portal.