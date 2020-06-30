All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
212 W READ STREET
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

212 W READ STREET

212 West Read Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 West Read Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
internet access
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
JUST REDUCED!!! Come see this cute rental located in Historic Mount Vernon. This home boasts 2 beds and 1 full bath, kitchen, full bath, living room, dining room, and washer dryer in the unit. Convenient to UofM Midtown, the Meyerhoff, the Lyric, UofBaltimore and Bus and Light Rail Public Transportation. Tenant will be responsible for electricity and cable/internet. Come see me today!! To apply please go to 1choicepropertymanagement.com (1st Choice Property Management) and fill out an application through their tenant portal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 W READ STREET have any available units?
212 W READ STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 W READ STREET have?
Some of 212 W READ STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 W READ STREET currently offering any rent specials?
212 W READ STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 W READ STREET pet-friendly?
No, 212 W READ STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 212 W READ STREET offer parking?
No, 212 W READ STREET does not offer parking.
Does 212 W READ STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 W READ STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 W READ STREET have a pool?
No, 212 W READ STREET does not have a pool.
Does 212 W READ STREET have accessible units?
No, 212 W READ STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 212 W READ STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 W READ STREET has units with dishwashers.

