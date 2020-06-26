All apartments in Baltimore
2116 Saint Paul Street

2116 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles North

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c7079d0dc ---- Live like royalty in this massive newly renovated luxury apartment! Don\'t settle for micro apartment, enjoy this designer kitchen and bathroom in this historically converted mansion! Central AC, hardwoods, tons of closet space, LED lighting. Ask about parking space. Owner pays water, tenant pays electric (no gas in unit). Available immediately. One month sec. deposit. ? Laundry Room w/ Washer dryer in unit ? Tons of light ? Massive bathroom ? Brand new appliance ? Cats only allowed ? 1 month security deposit ? Owner pays water ? Video entry system ? Highly efficient LED lighting throughout ? Ask about parking in the rear w/ indoor access. ? Efficient HVAC with central air conditioning ? 1 year lease min. Available immediately ? Close to everything: JHU, Charles Village, Amtrak, Penn Station, Mt Vernon, Johns Hopkins, Mount Vernon, ? Tenant pays electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Saint Paul Street have any available units?
2116 Saint Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Saint Paul Street have?
Some of 2116 Saint Paul Street's amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Saint Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Saint Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Saint Paul Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Saint Paul Street is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Saint Paul Street offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Saint Paul Street offers parking.
Does 2116 Saint Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2116 Saint Paul Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Saint Paul Street have a pool?
No, 2116 Saint Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Saint Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 2116 Saint Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Saint Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Saint Paul Street does not have units with dishwashers.
