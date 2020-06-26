2116 Saint Paul Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c7079d0dc ---- Live like royalty in this massive newly renovated luxury apartment! Don\'t settle for micro apartment, enjoy this designer kitchen and bathroom in this historically converted mansion! Central AC, hardwoods, tons of closet space, LED lighting. Ask about parking space. Owner pays water, tenant pays electric (no gas in unit). Available immediately. One month sec. deposit. ? Laundry Room w/ Washer dryer in unit ? Tons of light ? Massive bathroom ? Brand new appliance ? Cats only allowed ? 1 month security deposit ? Owner pays water ? Video entry system ? Highly efficient LED lighting throughout ? Ask about parking in the rear w/ indoor access. ? Efficient HVAC with central air conditioning ? 1 year lease min. Available immediately ? Close to everything: JHU, Charles Village, Amtrak, Penn Station, Mt Vernon, Johns Hopkins, Mount Vernon, ? Tenant pays electric