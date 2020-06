Amenities

Amazing carriage house rehab. This is a first floor unit that also includes the ground level living space. You must see this one to grasp all the unique rooms and their possible uses. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, and washer/dryer in the unit. Could be a great office space to work from home with plenty of natural light streaming in from floor to ceiling windows. Rustic wide plank wood floors throughout. High ceilings with awesome exposed wood beams. Fully equipped kitchen is open for entertaining in the dining space and the open great room seating area. Approximately 1700 sq' to get creative with. Balcony outside your kitchen door is great for growing herbs and a space for sitting with your beverage before dinner. There is also a cozy & private brick patio on the ground level with a grill and lounger and seating for entertainment. If you really want to impress your visitors, spend some time on the roof-top deck. It is such a breath-taking view! You can enter this unit from the front , on street level or on the side/ rear door on Duncan St. Parking is offered for an additional fee and an FYI- Hopkins Hospital shuttle picks up out front. This location is one block from Patterson Park and just several blocks from the water-front promenade to go for your walks in the sun.