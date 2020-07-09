Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2113 WESTWOOD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2113 WESTWOOD AVE
Last updated March 25 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2113 WESTWOOD AVE
2113 Westwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2113 Westwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Easterwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2113 WESTWOOD AVE have any available units?
2113 WESTWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2113 WESTWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2113 WESTWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 WESTWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2113 WESTWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2113 WESTWOOD AVE offer parking?
No, 2113 WESTWOOD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2113 WESTWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 WESTWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 WESTWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 2113 WESTWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2113 WESTWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2113 WESTWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 WESTWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 WESTWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 WESTWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 WESTWOOD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland