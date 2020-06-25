All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

2112 W Saratoga St

2112 West Saratoga Street · No Longer Available
Location

2112 West Saratoga Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a 3 bedroom 1 full bathroom home located in Lexington. Fully fenced back yard

Property Highlights:

* Fenced Backyard
* Deck off Kitchen
* Hardwood Floors through out
* Finished Basement
* Area Rugs through out

Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5093140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 W Saratoga St have any available units?
2112 W Saratoga St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2112 W Saratoga St currently offering any rent specials?
2112 W Saratoga St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 W Saratoga St pet-friendly?
No, 2112 W Saratoga St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2112 W Saratoga St offer parking?
No, 2112 W Saratoga St does not offer parking.
Does 2112 W Saratoga St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 W Saratoga St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 W Saratoga St have a pool?
No, 2112 W Saratoga St does not have a pool.
Does 2112 W Saratoga St have accessible units?
No, 2112 W Saratoga St does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 W Saratoga St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 W Saratoga St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 W Saratoga St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 W Saratoga St does not have units with air conditioning.
