Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2112 W Saratoga St
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2112 W Saratoga St
2112 West Saratoga Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2112 West Saratoga Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a 3 bedroom 1 full bathroom home located in Lexington. Fully fenced back yard
Property Highlights:
* Fenced Backyard
* Deck off Kitchen
* Hardwood Floors through out
* Finished Basement
* Area Rugs through out
Available NOW!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5093140)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2112 W Saratoga St have any available units?
2112 W Saratoga St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2112 W Saratoga St currently offering any rent specials?
2112 W Saratoga St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 W Saratoga St pet-friendly?
No, 2112 W Saratoga St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2112 W Saratoga St offer parking?
No, 2112 W Saratoga St does not offer parking.
Does 2112 W Saratoga St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 W Saratoga St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 W Saratoga St have a pool?
No, 2112 W Saratoga St does not have a pool.
Does 2112 W Saratoga St have accessible units?
No, 2112 W Saratoga St does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 W Saratoga St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 W Saratoga St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 W Saratoga St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 W Saratoga St does not have units with air conditioning.
