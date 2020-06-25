2112 W Saratoga St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom 1 full bathroom home located in Lexington. Fully fenced back yard



Property Highlights:



* Fenced Backyard

* Deck off Kitchen

* Hardwood Floors through out

* Finished Basement

* Area Rugs through out



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



