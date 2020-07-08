2111 West Mulberry St

Amenities

West Baltimore - $1150/mo ? West Mulberry Street & MARC Train lot - A comfortable three bedroom house with all new fully tiled ceramic bathrooms, skylight, glass tub/shower doors, large eat-in kitchen with built-in microwave, full size new washer and dryer, great natural light, ceiling fans and overhead lighting throughout, replacement windows with mini-blinds throughout, all gas Energy-Star? appliances, new heating system, all new rear porch deck, rear yard for private parking, approved pets welcome, finished basement and lots of storage, NO section 8, available immediately. Call Howie B (owner/agent). Ask about our free month of rent. Visit us.