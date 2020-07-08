All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2111 West Mulberry St

2111 West Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2111 West Mulberry Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Baltimore - $1150/mo ? West Mulberry Street & MARC Train lot - A comfortable three bedroom house with all new fully tiled ceramic bathrooms, skylight, glass tub/shower doors, large eat-in kitchen with built-in microwave, full size new washer and dryer, great natural light, ceiling fans and overhead lighting throughout, replacement windows with mini-blinds throughout, all gas Energy-Star? appliances, new heating system, all new rear porch deck, rear yard for private parking, approved pets welcome, finished basement and lots of storage, NO section 8, available immediately. Call Howie B (owner/agent). Ask about our free month of rent. Visit us.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 West Mulberry St have any available units?
2111 West Mulberry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 West Mulberry St have?
Some of 2111 West Mulberry St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 West Mulberry St currently offering any rent specials?
2111 West Mulberry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 West Mulberry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 West Mulberry St is pet friendly.
Does 2111 West Mulberry St offer parking?
Yes, 2111 West Mulberry St offers parking.
Does 2111 West Mulberry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 West Mulberry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 West Mulberry St have a pool?
No, 2111 West Mulberry St does not have a pool.
Does 2111 West Mulberry St have accessible units?
No, 2111 West Mulberry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 West Mulberry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 West Mulberry St does not have units with dishwashers.

