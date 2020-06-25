Rent Calculator
2111 JEFFERSON STREET
2111 Jefferson St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2111 Jefferson St, Baltimore, MD 21205
Orangeville
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
2111 JEFFERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2111 JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2111 JEFFERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
