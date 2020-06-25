All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2111 JEFFERSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2111 JEFFERSON STREET
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

2111 JEFFERSON STREET

2111 Jefferson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2111 Jefferson St, Baltimore, MD 21205
Orangeville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
2111 JEFFERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2111 JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2111 JEFFERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland