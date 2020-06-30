Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Home
Baltimore, MD
2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:12 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE
2109 Ridgehill Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2109 Ridgehill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Mondawmin
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom for rent. Few blocks from Coppin State, MICA and metro. New roof, new carpet, fresh paint...shows well!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE have any available units?
2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 RIDGEHILL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
