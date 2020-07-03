2109 HARGROVE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Renovated Carriage House ready for occupancy-near Penn Station- Station North-Quaint style and finishes. Stainless appliances- ceramic tile- Cool open bedroom with great light- Unique style with private front porch and additional deck off bedroom- Finished basement- Seller pays for water- Come check it out!