All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2109 HARGROVE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2109 HARGROVE STREET
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

2109 HARGROVE STREET

2109 Hargrove Alley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2109 Hargrove Alley, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated Carriage House ready for occupancy-near Penn Station- Station North-Quaint style and finishes. Stainless appliances- ceramic tile- Cool open bedroom with great light- Unique style with private front porch and additional deck off bedroom- Finished basement- Seller pays for water- Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 HARGROVE STREET have any available units?
2109 HARGROVE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 HARGROVE STREET have?
Some of 2109 HARGROVE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 HARGROVE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2109 HARGROVE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 HARGROVE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2109 HARGROVE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2109 HARGROVE STREET offer parking?
No, 2109 HARGROVE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2109 HARGROVE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 HARGROVE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 HARGROVE STREET have a pool?
No, 2109 HARGROVE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2109 HARGROVE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2109 HARGROVE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 HARGROVE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 HARGROVE STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland