2106 Whistler Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230 Morrell Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom town house. Wood floors throughout. Finished basement with brand new water heater. Front and back porches. Brand new gas range. Brand new Window AC units. New Plumbing. Brand New Roof and Skylight. Home is convenient to I95 and Downtown on a quiet side street in Morrell Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE have any available units?
2106 WHISTLER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE have?
Some of 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2106 WHISTLER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.