Baltimore, MD
2106 WHISTLER AVENUE
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

2106 WHISTLER AVENUE

2106 Whistler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Whistler Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom town house. Wood floors throughout. Finished basement with brand new water heater. Front and back porches. Brand new gas range. Brand new Window AC units. New Plumbing. Brand New Roof and Skylight. Home is convenient to I95 and Downtown on a quiet side street in Morrell Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE have any available units?
2106 WHISTLER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE have?
Some of 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2106 WHISTLER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 WHISTLER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
