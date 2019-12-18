2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F

Amenities
Cozy Studio located in a secure brownstone building. The apartment includes the following:
*Updated Kitchen
*Secured Entry Door System
*Hardwood Floors
*Bathroom with Bathtub
*High Ceilings
*Some Off Street Parking
*On Site Laundry
*Near JHU, Penn Station, Mica and Arts District
*All Utilities Included (Heat, Electric & Water)
The deposit is $500.00 and the move in fee is $300.00.
2106 St Paul Street is a beautiful brownstone building located in Charles Village close to everything. Near JHU, Penn Station, MICA, University of Baltimore Law School and the Arts District to name a few. Tree lined block with friendly neighbors.
Bright & Large Studio with all utilities included and close to everything.