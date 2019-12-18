2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included parking recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cozy Studio located in a secure brownstone building. The apartment includes the following:

*Updated Kitchen

*Secured Entry Door System

*Hardwood Floors

*Bathroom with Bathtub

*High Ceilings

*Some Off Street Parking

*On Site Laundry

*Near JHU, Penn Station, Mica and Arts District

*All Utilities Included (Heat, Electric & Water)



The deposit is $500.00 and the move in fee is $300.00.

2106 St Paul Street is a beautiful brownstone building located in Charles Village close to everything. Near JHU, Penn Station, MICA, University of Baltimore Law School and the Arts District to name a few. Tree lined block with friendly neighbors.



Bright & Large Studio with all utilities included and close to everything.