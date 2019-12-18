All apartments in Baltimore
2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F

Location

2106 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles North

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy Studio located in a secure brownstone building. The apartment includes the following:
*Updated Kitchen
*Secured Entry Door System
*Hardwood Floors
*Bathroom with Bathtub
*High Ceilings
*Some Off Street Parking
*On Site Laundry
*Near JHU, Penn Station, Mica and Arts District
*All Utilities Included (Heat, Electric & Water)

The deposit is $500.00 and the move in fee is $300.00.
2106 St Paul Street is a beautiful brownstone building located in Charles Village close to everything. Near JHU, Penn Station, MICA, University of Baltimore Law School and the Arts District to name a few. Tree lined block with friendly neighbors.

Bright & Large Studio with all utilities included and close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F have any available units?
2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F have?
Some of 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F does offer parking.
Does 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F have a pool?
No, 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F have accessible units?
No, 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Saint Paul Street - 1F does not have units with dishwashers.
