Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:33 AM

2106 Saint Paul Street

2106 Saint Paul Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

2106 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
**Virtual Tour & Self Showings Available**

How about living in a Bright 1BR or X-Large L Shaped studio located in a secure brownstone building with utilities included?

#Availablenow
#UtilitiesIncluded

*Bright Updated Kitchen
*Secured Entry Door System
*Separate Living Room and Separate Bedroom divided by an archway
*Bathroom with Bathtub
*High Ceilings
*Some Off-Street Parking
*On-Site Laundry
*Near John Hopkins University, Penn Station, Mica and Arts District
*All Utilities Included (Heat, Electric, Water, & Trash)

Near JHU, Penn Station, MICA, University of Baltimore Law School and the Arts District to name a few

? Pets are welcome!

Additional Features---
Cable ready, Laundry room/hookups, Oven/range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

