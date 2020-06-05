2106 Saint Paul Street

Amenities

How about living in a Bright 1BR or X-Large L Shaped studio located in a secure brownstone building with utilities included?



*Bright Updated Kitchen

*Secured Entry Door System

*Separate Living Room and Separate Bedroom divided by an archway

*Bathroom with Bathtub

*High Ceilings

*Some Off-Street Parking

*On-Site Laundry

*Near John Hopkins University, Penn Station, Mica and Arts District

*All Utilities Included (Heat, Electric, Water, & Trash)



Near JHU, Penn Station, MICA, University of Baltimore Law School and the Arts District to name a few



? Pets are welcome!



