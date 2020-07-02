2105 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Lexington
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Big , fully renovated 2 bedroom home with Open floor plan. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Featuring granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Ceramic tile bath. New carpets in bedrooms. Rent includes Water. Close to transportation and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2105 W LEXINGTON STREET have any available units?
2105 W LEXINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 W LEXINGTON STREET have?
Some of 2105 W LEXINGTON STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 W LEXINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2105 W LEXINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.