2105 W LEXINGTON STREET
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:29 AM

2105 W LEXINGTON STREET

2105 West Lexington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2105 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Big , fully renovated 2 bedroom home with Open floor plan. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Featuring granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Ceramic tile bath. New carpets in bedrooms. Rent includes Water. Close to transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

